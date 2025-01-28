The Road Ahead: Northern Exposure

January 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs (26-16-4-0) continued their stretch of strong play last week, going 2-1 and improving to 8-2-0 in their last ten games.

Despite their lengthy winning streak snapped, the Bulldogs sit only four points back of top spot in the Eastern Conference. With another three games on the slate this week, the Bulldogs look to stay hot and keep climbing the OHL Standings.

Game 1: Thursday, January 30th @ North Bay Battalion

The Bulldogs open their week-long road trip by heading to North Bay to take on the Battalion (17-23-3-0). The season series is tied 1-1 between these two teams.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs and Battalion have split their pair of matches so far this season, both being one-goal games. The Bulldogs took the last match between these teams, with Tomas Hamara registering a highlight-reel goal in a 2-1 victory.

The season series shifts to North Bay for the first time this season, and both teams will be hungry for a win.

Game 2: Friday, January 31st @ Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

The Bulldogs continue their week by heading to the Soo to take on the Greyhounds (19-25-1-0). These two teams have not played yet this season.

Storyline to watch:

The last two times these teams played came early in the 2023-24 season, with the Greyhounds winning by a score of 8-2. Marco Mignosa registered four points in the victory, and he'll look to do the same this week.

Friday's matchup will also feature two top prospects for the upcoming 2025 NHL draft, as Brantford's Jake O'Brien will take on Brady Martin and the Greyhounds. The two former teammates at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the CHL / USA Top Prospects Challenge will face off, each looking to lead their teams to victory.

Game 3: Sunday, February 2nd @ Sudbury Wolves

The Bulldogs wrap up their road trip with a tilt against their inter-conference rivals, the Sudbury Wolves (22-15-5-0). The Wolves lead the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs head to Sudbury for the first time this year, and will look to avenge a 3-1 loss from earlier this season to the Wolves.

Former Wolves player Owen Protz will take on recently traded former Bulldog Noah Roberts in a crucial Eastern Conference matchup, as a valuable two points are on the line.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.