Firebirds Weekly Roundup, January 20-26

FLINT - The Firebirds hit the ice twice in the past week, once on the road in Sault Ste. Marie against the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night and then again on Saturday at home against the Brampton Steelheads. Flint came away with one win and one loss, bouncing back from a disappointing setback on Friday to win in front of a big home crowd on Saturday.

On Friday at GFL Memorial Gardens, the Soo piled on four unanswered goals before the Birds punched back with a pair of their own in the third period. Nathan Day was called to the bench in the final minutes in hopes that an extra attacker would pull the score within one. However, Soo netminder Nolan Lalonde took matters into his own hands and launched the puck end-to-end into the empty net to cement the victory. Sam McCue and Alex Kostov scored for Flint, with Blake Smith assisting on both tallies. Hayden Reid also potted his sixth of the season with eight seconds remaining in the game as the Firebirds fell 5-3 on the road.

The home game on Saturday felt like a rivalry match from the pre-game warmups, but it was only the second and final meeting between the Firebirds and the Steelheads for the season. Nonetheless, both squads came out with a pace and a physicality that made it feel like a playoff atmosphere. Flint hit first, netting two quickly off the sticks of Kaden Pitre and Kostov. Then, the Fish struck back with two goals less than 30 seconds apart to start the middle frame. Smith struck to give the Birds a lead and give himself two-thirds of a Gordie Howe Hat Trick. Chris Thibodeau extended the lead to a pair late in the second frame. Brampton would find twine again in the third, and the 4-3 score held into the game's final minutes. The Fish then pulled their netminder for an extra man, but Thibodeau would hit the empty cage for a 5-3 triumph on home ice. Matthew Mania finished with two assists, the first of which was his 100th OHL point. Kostov finished with three points, stemming from a goal and two helpers. Nathan Day made 26 saves on 29 shots for his 17th win of the season.

The Firebirds finished ahead in faceoff wins 58-55 through the two weekend contests. They trailed in shots-on-goal, however, by a margin of 60-53. The power play scored once on seven chances (14.3%). The penalty killers allowed one goal against in six opportunities (83.3%). The Birds have a record of 19-22-2-2, ranking them third in the West Division and sixth in the ten-team Western Conference.

LEADERBOARD

McCue remains the leader in both goals (22) and points (39) for the season. Thibodeau ranks second with 35 points, stemming from 15 goals and 20 assists. Pitre ranks third with 32 points, combining 15 goals with 17 helpers. Mania tops Flint's blue-line crew with 27 points, including 22 assists, to lead the club in that category.

COMING UP

Flint will embark on a three-games-in-three-days schedule beginning Thursday on the road in Windsor. Then, they'll return home for home games on Friday and Saturday. First, they'll host the Kitchener Rangers on Friday night. Then, on Saturday, the Kingston Frontenacs are in town on Healthcare Heroes Night, sponsored by Sovita Credit Union. All healthcare employees will receive a FREE ticket at the Dort Financial Center Box Office Window with proof of employment, courtesy of Sovita Credit Union. Puck drop for both home games is set for 7:00 p.m. The road game in Windsor on Thursday begins at 7:05 p.m., and fans can follow along with all the action on 103.1 FM through Flint and mid-Michigan or online via the US 103.1 app.

