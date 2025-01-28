2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 16

January 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 16 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

With a CHL-best 37 wins this season, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) continue to sit on top of the rankings for the ninth week in a row. Right behind them, in second for a second straight week, is the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL), who hold a 13-point lead for first place in the WHL's overall standings. Rounding out the top three is the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL, who climbed up two places to rank a season-best third after winning three straight including a noteworthy 5-2 victory over No.1-ranked London last week.

Among the week's biggest changes are the continued rise of the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL and the return of the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL to the CHL Top-10 Rankings. With eight wins over their last 10 games, including points in five straight games (4-0-0-1), the Hitmen have risen to a season-best seventh. Meanwhile, having strung together nine victories in a row and catapulted into second place in the WHL's overall standings, the Tigers have jumped into ninth and are ranked among the CHL's Top 10 for the first time since October 22.

The next rankings will be released the week of February 3, following the 17th week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 16

1. London Knights (OHL)

2. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

3. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

4. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

5. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

6. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

7. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

8. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

9. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

10. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-16.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.