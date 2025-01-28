Colts Announce Captains Night February 1st

January 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







As part of our 30th anniversary, we will be bringing back some former Colts Captains to recognize them for their time with our organization prior to the game on Saturday, February 1st vs the Niagara IceDogs.

The following players will be in attendance on Saturday night.

Stefan Della Rovere

Matt Dzieduszycki

Beau Jelsma

Bryan Little

Justin Murray

Jeremy Swanson

Michael Webster

Stefan Della Rovere:

Years: 2006-2010

Stats: 230 GP, 65 Goals, 73 Assists, 138 Points, 479 PIM

Matt Dzieduszycki:

Years: 1999-2001

Stats: 91 GP, 55 Goals, 56 Assists, 111 Points, 72 PIM

Beau Jelsma*:

Years: 2021-2025

Stats: 238 GP, 111 Goals, 115 Assists, 226 Points, 100 PIM

Bryan Little:

Years: 2003-2007

Stats: 247 GP, 153 Goals, 189 Assists, 342 Points, 228 PIM

Justin Murray:

Years: 2015-2019

Stats: 260 GP, 23 Goals, 85 Assists, 108 Points, 291 PIM

Jeremy Swanson:

Years: 2001-2004

Stats: 255 GP, 22 Goals, 84 Assists, 106 Points, 387 PIM

Michael Webster:

Years: 2012-2016

Stats: 254 GP, 18 Goals, 77 Assists, 95 Points, 221 PIM

During the first intermission tables will be set up on the concourse with all players (excluding Beau Jelsma) available for autographs. Fans are encouraged to bring their own items to have signed.

