Colts Announce Captains Night February 1st
January 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
Colts Announce Captains Night - Feb. 1st Category: Article January 28, 2025 Tags: Matt Dzieduszycki Jeremy Swanson Alumni Beau Jelsma Bryan Little justin murray michael webster stefan della rovere
As part of our 30th anniversary, we will be bringing back some former Colts Captains to recognize them for their time with our organization prior to the game on Saturday, February 1st vs the Niagara IceDogs.
The following players will be in attendance on Saturday night.
Stefan Della Rovere
Matt Dzieduszycki
Beau Jelsma
Bryan Little
Justin Murray
Jeremy Swanson
Michael Webster
Stefan Della Rovere:
Years: 2006-2010
Stats: 230 GP, 65 Goals, 73 Assists, 138 Points, 479 PIM
Matt Dzieduszycki:
Years: 1999-2001
Stats: 91 GP, 55 Goals, 56 Assists, 111 Points, 72 PIM
Beau Jelsma*:
Years: 2021-2025
Stats: 238 GP, 111 Goals, 115 Assists, 226 Points, 100 PIM
Bryan Little:
Years: 2003-2007
Stats: 247 GP, 153 Goals, 189 Assists, 342 Points, 228 PIM
Justin Murray:
Years: 2015-2019
Stats: 260 GP, 23 Goals, 85 Assists, 108 Points, 291 PIM
Jeremy Swanson:
Years: 2001-2004
Stats: 255 GP, 22 Goals, 84 Assists, 106 Points, 387 PIM
Michael Webster:
Years: 2012-2016
Stats: 254 GP, 18 Goals, 77 Assists, 95 Points, 221 PIM
During the first intermission tables will be set up on the concourse with all players (excluding Beau Jelsma) available for autographs. Fans are encouraged to bring their own items to have signed.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2025
- Rangers Head North in Search of Fourth Consecutive Win against Greyhounds - Kitchener Rangers
- The Road Ahead: Northern Exposure - Brantford Bulldogs
- 2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 16 - OHL
- Colts Announce Captains Night February 1st - Barrie Colts
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, January 20-26 - Flint Firebirds
- Guelph Storm to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Waterloo Wellington - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.