Grizzlies Win Goalie Dual 1-0
October 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - In a game that featured 2 outstanding goaltending performances the Utah Grizzlies won 1-0 as Garrett Metcalf earned a 35 save shutout on a Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center. Tulsa's Tomas Suchanek saved 26 of 27 in his professional debut.
Brandon Cutler scored the only goal in the contest 13:17 into the second period with Cole Gallant and Keoni Texeira got the assists. Cutler led Utah with 5 shots. Tulsa's Carson Focht and Ryan Olsen each had 6 shots. Tulsa outshot Utah 35 to 27. Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play. Tulsa was 0 for 3.
It was Metcalf's first professional regular season shutout as the Salt Lake City native earns the Grizzlies first shutout since Trent Miner stopped all 43 shots in game 1 of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs vs Idaho. Metcalf also got a 39 save shutout in Utah's preseason game vs Idaho on October 13th.
Utah goes to 2-0 on the season. It's the Grizzlies first 2-0 start to a regular season since the 2018-2019 season. Tulsa is 0-2. The Grizzlies homestand continues on Friday night vs Idaho at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Garrett Metcalf (Utah) - 35 save shutout.
2. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 5 shots.
3. Tomas Suchanek (Tulsa) - 26 of 27 saves.
Images from this story
|
Utah Grizzlies celebrate win
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 22, 2023
- Grizzlies Win Goalie Dual 1-0 - Utah Grizzlies
- Metcalf Shines for Grizzlies in Goaltender Duel - Tulsa Oilers
- Worcester Loses to Lions 4-1 to Wrap up Opening Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Three Games in Three Straight Days in Three Different Cities: Lions Won 'Em All. - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Drop Low-Scoring Series Finale in Overtime to Growlers, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Growlers Sweep Royals with 2-1 OT Win - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - October 22 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Over 11,000 Fans Watch Icemen Open Season with 3-1 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Fall to Solar Bears on Opening Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Battle Growlers in Afternoon Series Finale - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.