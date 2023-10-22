Grizzlies Win Goalie Dual 1-0

Utah Grizzlies celebrate win

West Valley City, Utah - In a game that featured 2 outstanding goaltending performances the Utah Grizzlies won 1-0 as Garrett Metcalf earned a 35 save shutout on a Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center. Tulsa's Tomas Suchanek saved 26 of 27 in his professional debut.

Brandon Cutler scored the only goal in the contest 13:17 into the second period with Cole Gallant and Keoni Texeira got the assists. Cutler led Utah with 5 shots. Tulsa's Carson Focht and Ryan Olsen each had 6 shots. Tulsa outshot Utah 35 to 27. Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play. Tulsa was 0 for 3.

It was Metcalf's first professional regular season shutout as the Salt Lake City native earns the Grizzlies first shutout since Trent Miner stopped all 43 shots in game 1 of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs vs Idaho. Metcalf also got a 39 save shutout in Utah's preseason game vs Idaho on October 13th.

Utah goes to 2-0 on the season. It's the Grizzlies first 2-0 start to a regular season since the 2018-2019 season. Tulsa is 0-2. The Grizzlies homestand continues on Friday night vs Idaho at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Garrett Metcalf (Utah) - 35 save shutout.

2. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 5 shots.

3. Tomas Suchanek (Tulsa) - 26 of 27 saves.

