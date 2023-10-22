ECHL Transactions - October 22
October 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 22, 2023:
Allen:
Delete Donovan Sebrango, D recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Jacksonville:
Add Dominick Mersch, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)
Newfoundland:
Delete Blake Christensen, F suspended by team
Tulsa:
Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from reserve
Delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add John Copeland, D activated from reserve
Add Adam Goodsir, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Callin, F placed on reserve
Delete Zsombor, Garat, D placed on reserve
