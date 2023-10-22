ECHL Transactions - October 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 22, 2023:

Allen:

Delete Donovan Sebrango, D recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Jacksonville:

Add Dominick Mersch, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Isaacson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/18)

Newfoundland:

Delete Blake Christensen, F suspended by team

Tulsa:

Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from reserve

Delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add John Copeland, D activated from reserve

Add Adam Goodsir, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Callin, F placed on reserve

Delete Zsombor, Garat, D placed on reserve

