Metcalf Shines for Grizzlies in Goaltender Duel

October 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







West Valley City, UTAH - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 1-0 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Sunday afternoon.

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening period, with Tulsa outshooting the Grizzlies 13-8.

Brandon Cutler scored his second goal in as many games 3:17 past the midway mark of the game, jamming home a rebound off a Keoni Texeria shot.

Both goaltenders made incredible saves in the final frame, but the score remained the same.

Garrett Metcalf halted 35 shots in his shutout. Tomas Suchanek stopped 26 of 27 shots in his professional debut, including multiple elite-caliber saves.

Tulsa's home opener is up next, taking place on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:05 p.m. against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.