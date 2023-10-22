Royals Battle Growlers in Afternoon Series Finale

St. John's, NL - The Reading Royals (0-2-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude their season-opening series against the Newfoundland Growlers (2-0-0) at 2:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, October 22.

The Royals play their first home game of the season against the Trois-Rivières Lions at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th at Santander Arena. The Royals Opening Night presented by Supportive Concepts For Families features a pregame block party on Penn St. from 3-6 p.m. as well as a post-game firework show outside of the arena on Penn St..

To secure your tickets to the home opener and all 36 home games this season, visit: royals hockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

Reading posts a 0-2-0 record after falling to the Growlers in two-consecutive contests at the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's, Newfoundland. Reading suffered a season opener loss on Friday, October 20, 7-4, before dropping game two of the three game set, 4-1, on Saturday, October 21. Ryan Chyzowski scored Reading's lone goal in the game two loss. The former Growlers leads the Royals with three goals through the first two games of the season. Nolan Maier has suffered the losses in net. He saved 14 of 20 shots faced in game one and stopped 22 of 25 shots faced in game two.

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league in the season opener:

Milestones:

Forward Ryan Chyzowski set his first goal streak as a Royal (2 games)

Forward Tyson Fawcett skated in his 300th game of his professional career

-

Today's game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Opening Night - Oct. 28 vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc.

Pregame Block Party on Penn St. (3 - 6 PM)

Axe-throwing station, inflatables and MORE! Find all of the Block Party festivities HERE

Post-Game Firework Show

Debut of 'Third Jersey'

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Opening Night t-shirt

Halloween Game - Oct. 29 vs. Trois-Rivières

Join us for Spooky season at Santander Arena!

Halloween specialty jersey

Giveaway: 2023-24 schedule magnet

Outdoors Night - Nov. 11 vs. Norfolk

Bring your love of the outdoors to the rink!

Mechanical bull

Outdoor specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Ice Angels Trading Cards

