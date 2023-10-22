Royals Drop Low-Scoring Series Finale in Overtime to Growlers, 2-1

St. John's, NL - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Newfoundland Growlers (3-0-0), 2-1, in overtime on Sunday, October 22 at the Mary Brown's Centre. Jake Kucharski (0-0-1) suffered the overtime loss in his ECHL debut. The Erie, Pennsylvania native saved 24 of the 26 shots faced in net for Reading. Dryden McKay (2-0-0) earned the victory in net for the Growlers with 34 saves on 35 shots faced.

Neither goaltender allowed one of the combined 39 shots on goal past them through the first two periods. 17 saves for Kucharski and 22 saves for McKay entering the third period teased the idea of overtime in the series finale. While it wasn't scoreless after 60 minutes, overtime was required to determine the series finale victor.

Jackson Berezowski broke the scoreless affair to put Newfoundland in front with his first goal of the game 12:15 into the third period. Brock Caufield and Cory Dennis earned the helpers on Berezowski's wrist shot through Kucharski's pads for the game's first goal.

Reading responded 1:03 later to even the score back up on Yvan Mongo's first goal of the season. Off of a centering pass delivered by Adam Brubacher from the right face-off circle, Mongo deflected the puck past McKay to tie the score, 1-1. Joseph Nardi earned the secondary helper for his second point of the series.

Despite having a 5-on-3 man-advantage and five of the final six shots on goal in the final four minutes of play, the Royals could not convert and secure the game-winning goal.

2:03 into the extra frame, Berezowski buried the game winner for his second goal of the game and team-leading seventh point on the weekend. Tyler Weiss provided the lone assist with a laser pass across Kucharski's crease to set up the OT winner.

Newfoundland had all four shots on goal in the overtime period. The Royals outshot the Growlers 35 to 26 in the game.

