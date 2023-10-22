Growlers Sweep Royals with 2-1 OT Win

The Newfoundland Growlers completed the series sweep over the Reading Royals with a 2-1 overtime win on Sunday evening at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Jackson Berezowski nabbed both goals for the Growlers to increase his league best point total to seven through three games played. Dryden McKay stopped 34/35 shots he faced in the Newfoundland net.

Newfoundland host South Carolina in their next game on Thursday.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - D. McKay

2. REA - J. Kucharski

3. NFL - J. Berezowski

Newfoundland Growlers (3-0-0-0) vs. Reading Royals (0-2-1-0)

Sunday, October 22 - St. John's, NL

