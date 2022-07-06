Grizzlies Sign Robinson and Walker for Upcoming Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche, have signed forwards Neil Robinson and Johnny Walker for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

Robinson played in 3 games with Utah in the 2021-2022 season, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist before suffering a season ending injury vs Rapid City on November 6, 2021. Robinson played at Holy Cross College for 4 seasons from 2017-2020, where he scored 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 93 games.

Walker played in 11 games with the Grizz last season and had 2 goals and 2 assists. Johnny also appeared in 1 playoff game for Utah. Walker played at Arizona State University from 2018-2022 and is the programs all-time leader in goals (70) and points (123). Walker scored 23 goals for ASU in the 2018-2019 campaign, which was his sophomore season. He was a clutch performer for the Sun Devils as he is the school record holder with 8 game winning goals.

