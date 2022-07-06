Indy Fuel Player Signing

July 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Cam Bakker.

Bakker, 29, returns to Indy after being acquired from the Florida Everblades on March 2, 2022. In 11 games with the Fuel, he tallied four assists and 14 penalty minutes.

Prior to arriving in Indy, the six-foot, 170-pound defenseman skated for three ECHL teams - the South Carolina Stingrays in 2018-19 (42 games, 12 points, 17 penalty minutes), Brampton Beast in 2019-2020 (43 games, 12 points, 40 penalty minutes) and Florida Everblades in 2021-22 (18 games, two points and four penalty minutes).

Bakker spent four seasons (2017-2021) in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) between the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Pensacola Ice Flyers tallying 30 points and 58 penalty minutes in 83 games as well as earning an SPHL Championship in 2020-21 with the Flyers.

Prior to turning pro, Bakker played four seasons for Liberty University (ACHA DI) where he skated in 139 games, earning 28 goals, 57 assists and 263 penalty minutes. CLICK TO VIEW BAKKER'S CAREER STATS Bakker on his return to the Indy Fuel:

"I'm excited to be coming back to Indy! Only being here for a short stint last season, I was stoked to get the call from Duncs to come back and play for this team! Great organization, fantastic fans and super city to play hockey in! Can't wait to get back and get this upcoming season rolling!" VIEW THIS RELEASE ONLINE You can learn more about Cam in this episode of Misko's Quickfire featuring Zach Miskovic, presented by Northwestern Mutual! ABOUT THE INDY FUEL: The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum for their ninth season on Friday, October 21, 2022. Lock in your seat for every second of the action with a Fuel season ticket membership.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.