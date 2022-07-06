Cole Fraser Back to Defend the Pond

July 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Cole Fraser has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2022-23 season.

Fraser, a native of Carleton Place, Ontario, is back for another season with the Walleye after pacing the team with 132 penalty minutes to go along with 19 points (5G, 14A) in 62 games. The former fifth round pick by Detroit in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft added in another goal while appearing in six of Toledo's playoff contests with 33 penalty minutes. The 22-year-old has appeared in 153 ECHL contests with 13 goals, 21 assists, and 379 penalty minutes over three seasons.

Head coach Dan Watson stated, "We are excited to bring back Cole to continue his development. He's a young defenseman who plays with grit, physicality, and toughness. He's still a young prospect who we feel can continue to grow and we look forward to helping him."

Prior to turning professional, Fraser spent four years in the OHL with the Peterborough Petes. In total, he logged 221 games with 14 goals, 40 assists, and 277 penalty minutes. He appeared in a career-best 61 games in the 2016-17 season which also saw the 6'2", 201-pound defenseman score a career-best six goals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.