Over 250 Team Representatives Attend ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings Presented by FEVO

July 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Over 250 attendees from ECHL teams, including several owners, presidents and general managers, as well as representatives from the National Hockey League, American Hockey League, Southern Professional Hockey League and Premier Hockey Federation., participated in the 2022 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings presented by FEVO at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from June 28-30.

ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin kicked off the event with the annual "State of the ECHL" address and continued with a presentation focused on the League's partnership with StellarAlgo. Keynote speakers Ross Rotwein, Senior Director of Strategy and Analytics for Minor League Baseball's El Paso Chihuahuas, spoke on "Making Better Decisions With Data" and Zac Harvey, Director of Creative Services for the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers, led a presentation entitled "After the Whistle" on engaging with fans beyond the ice.

A number of breakout sessions were led by other industry professionals including:

Tera Black - Charlotte Checkers

Ian Bolender - Patchboard

Tyler Brosious - New York Islanders

Murray Cohn - MC Sports Sales Consulting

Steve DeLay - The Ultimate Toolkit

Shannon Ferguson - FanSaves

Seth Frankenthal - SRS Partners

Chris Hickey - FloSports

Kevin Klammer - The Sales Source

Eric Krupa - Frontier League

Megan Kurcwal & Emily Williams - StellarAlgo

Nick Long - Orlando Magic/Orlando Solar Bears

Kylie McLogan - Los Angeles Kings

Steve McNelley - Guaranteed Rate

Missy Peters - Community First Credit Union of Florida

Doug Plagens - Florida Panthers

Sammy Steinlight - Steinlight Media

Jonathan White - San Jose Sharks

The Meetings also featured ECHL Team attendees serving as moderators for the breakout sessions.

For the 17th year in a row, AMI Graphics, the "Exclusive Signage Company of the ECHL", awarded a complete set of dasher board and under-ice graphics to an attending team, which was won by the Kalamazoo Wings for the 2022-23 season.

The ECHL Awards Show, presented by MEGASeats, recognized individual and team achievements from the 2021-22 season:

Sales Rookie of the Year -Noah Otero-Vargas, Jacksonville Icemen

Sales Professional of the Year - Mike Kelly, Florida Everblades

Broadcaster of the Year - Cam McGuire, Worcester Railers

Media/PR Director of the Year - Collin Schuck, Idaho Steelheads

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year - Greenville Swamp Rabbits (The Folds of Honor Superior Fan Package)

Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year - Allen Americans (Americans College Classic)

Theme Night of the Year - Kalamazoo Wings (Rainbow Ice/Hockey Is For Everyone)

Community Service Team of the Year - Rapid City Rush and Worcester Railers

Marketing Department of the Year - Rapid City Rush

Inclusive Spirit Award - Cincinnati Cyclones

Group Sales Department of the Year - Jacksonville Icemen (Aggregate Season Sales) and Tulsa Oilers (Year-over-Year Growth)

Ticket Sales Department of the Year - Toledo Walleye (Aggregate Season Sales) and Greenville Swamp Rabbits (Year-over-Year Growth)

Rising Star Award - Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Team Award of Excellence - Florida Everblades

The annual Welcome Reception and Vendors' Showcase, which highlighted over 25 companies, provided an opportunity for teams to view products from League vendors and licensees.

