Logan Nelson Returns to Rapid City

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush announced on Wednesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that center Logan Nelson has been signed to a contract and will return to the Black Hills for the 2022-23 season.

"I'm very proud to be back in Rapid City wearing the R," Nelson said. "I take a lot of pride in putting on that jersey and consider myself lucky to have the chance to do it again."

Nelson appeared in 56 games for the Rush during the 2021-22 season and led the team with 60 points on 22 goals and 38 assists. He set new career-highs in points, goals and assists during what was his eighth professional season and seventh in the ECHL. Nelson was named an All-Star for the first time in his professional career.

"Logan has been a pro right from the first time we spoke," Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. "He's been a leader from the start both in the dressing room and on the ice, someone the younger players migrate to."

Nelson has appeared in 387 games during his ECHL career, 87 of which have come for the Rush. He originally signed with Rapid City in advance of his rookie season in 2014, played for the Rush again in the 2016-17 season and returned once more ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

"I think this is the best town in minor pro sports," Nelson said. "I fell in love with the atmosphere that Burtie created, and I can't wait to get the band back together in October."

The 28-year-old native of Rogers, Minnesota also paced Rapid City in points and goals during its postseason run, when he put up eight goals and six assists in 11 games.

"Logan had a great season statistically and wants to continue to improve on that to help build a winner here in the Black Hills," Burt said. "We are very excited to have him back in the fold for the upcoming season."

