Americans Sign Jared Bethune for 2022-2023 Season

July 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, along with partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that the team has signed Jared Bethune for the 2022-2023 season.

Jared Bethune returns to the Americans after playing in 61 games for the club in 2021-2022. He had 17 points and 57 penalty minutes last year.

The native of Fort Frances, Ontario will turn 26 years old this January. He was a valuable piece in the Allen lineup last season, playing up front as well as on the blueline.

He played in nine games for the Americans in 2018 coming out of major junior hockey and put up five points (0 goals and 5 assists). He appeared in three games for the Americans in the 2020-2021 season, while spending the rest of the year with Macon of the SPHL.

The 6-foot-1 and 195-pound forward/defenseman joins Jackson Leppard and Nick Albano on the Americans 2022-2023 announced roster.

The Americans open the 2022-2023 season in Tulsa on October 21. The home opener is on Saturday, October 29th against the Wichita Thunder. Call 972-912-1000 for information on Americans Season Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.