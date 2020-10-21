Grizzlies Sign Diego Cuglietta for Upcoming Season

October 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Diego Cuglietta for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Cuglietta played his college hockey at Lake Superior State University, where he led the NCAA with 25 goals in his senior season (2018-19). Cuglietta scored 100 points in his college career, 50 goals and 50 assists. He was team captain in his senior season and was the team MVP twice (2018, 2019). Cuglietta was 2nd in the nation in faceoff wins (501) in the 2018-19 season.

Diego spent last season with the AHL's Texas Stars and the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. With the Stars, he scored his first professional goal on April 12th, 2019 vs San Antonio.

The Grizzlies season opens on December 11th at Rapid City. The first home game at Maverik Center is on December 18th vs Tulsa at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available for every home game at utahgrizzlies.com.

