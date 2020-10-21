Allen Americans Build Marketing Unit with Tyler Vertin & Casey Rusnak

October 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to welcome Tyler Vertin and Casey Rusnak as the organization continues to build momentum heading into the 2020-21 season and the December 18th "Opening Night" against the Rapid City Rush.

Vertin will serve as the organization's Director, Marketing & Digital Engagement, while Rusnak fills the role as the Americans' Senior Manager of Event Operations & Partnership Activation. The duo will begin their roles in Allen later this month.

"As we continue to prep for the coming season, it's exciting to add a pair of engaging, marketing professionals to our front office in Tyler Vertin and Casey Rusnak" adds Team President Mike Waddell. Both have extensive experience in hockey, and in minor league sports. They have worked with strong mentors, and bring with them skills that will help advance our commitment to our season ticket members, partners, and fans.

Vertin comes to the Americans with 3 years under his belt as the Director of Marketing and Entertainment with the summer collegiate baseball team, the Macon Bacon. He was nominated for two National Sports Forum awards in recognition of his creativity and execution. While in Macon, Vertin helped drive Bacon's fan development operation into one of the top ticket sales teams in the Coastal Plain League. His marketing themes were also recognized nationally when the Macon Bacon brand drew attention as a national sensation.

"I am super excited to join a hockey organization like the Americans" shares Vertin, "The Americans are a first class organization that is building their brand forward with an innovative team of professionals on, and off the ice."

A native of Calumet, Michigan, Vertin is an alumni of Northwood University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration/Sports Management.

Rusnak comes to the Americans with more than 5 years of event operations experience in both hockey and baseball, most recently with MiLB's Lake County Captains (Low A). Prior to the Captains, Rusnak spent time with the Louisville Bats (MiLB AAA), Stockton Heat (AHL), and Arizona Coyotes (NHL).

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining an organization with incredibly strong leadership and passion for hockey," says Rusnak. "I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's continued success as we chase our 5th championship this season."

Rusnak is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. He resides in Allen with his dog, Goose.

