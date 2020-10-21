Americans Welcome Back Former Kelly Cup Winner Dyson Stevenson

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life are proud to announce that the team has signed forward Dyson Stevenson to a contract for the upcoming season.

The resident of Shaunavon, SASK, returns to Allen after spending the last two seasons with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. During those two seasons, he played in 36 games and collected four points and 59 penalty minutes.

"Dyson (Stevenson) is a natural leader," said Allen Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "He was a big part of our championship teams here in Allen. He always played against the opposing team's top players. His line combined both physical play and offense. He exemplifies the Americans style of play."

Stevenson, who turned 27 in July, was a part of two Kelly Cup Championship teams in Allen, during the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons. The 6-foot-1 and 190-pound forward turned pro in 2014 starting his career with then Gwinnett Gladiators, playing in 46 games with 16 points and 106 penalty minutes.

He played four full seasons of Major Junior Hockey with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League. His best season on the stat sheet came in 2013-2014, where he had 76 points and 121 penalty minutes in 66 games.

The announcement of Dyson Stevenson comes a day after the team announced another returning player, CJ Motte, who was with Allen during the 18-19 season.

