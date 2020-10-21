Solar Bears Sign Stephen Johnson

October 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







Forward Stephen Johnson with St. Mary's University

(Orlando Solar Bears) Forward Stephen Johnson with St. Mary's University(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with rookie forward Stephen Johnson on an ECHL Standard Player Contract.

Johnson, 25, begins his professional hockey career after spending the past four seasons with St. Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. As a senior this past season, he led his team in goal-scoring with 19 tallies, and added 18 assists for 37 points and 34 penalty minutes in 30 games while earning Atlantic University Sports Second All-Star Team honors.

In 119 total games with the Huskies, Johnson collected 76 points (31g-45a) and 104 penalty minutes. In his second and third seasons at St. Mary's, he was teammates with current Solar Bears forward Jake Coughler.

The Monton, New Brunswick native played major junior hockey for his hometown Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he served as team captain his final two seasons and recorded 119 points (49g-70a) and 142 penalty minutes in 226 games.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2020

Solar Bears Sign Stephen Johnson - Orlando Solar Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.