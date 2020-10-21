Mavericks Sign Veteran Forward Anthony Collins

October 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the signing of veteran forward Anthony Collins to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Collins, a six-foot-four, 215-pound, 31-year-old forward from Surrey, British Columbia joins the Mavericks for his eighth season in the ECHL. Last season, he totaled 14 points on three goals and 11 assists in 59 games for Atlanta.

"Anthony is a major presence on the ice, he has been a force in Atlanta over the past few years," Mavericks Head Coach Tad O'Had said. "He is an exceptional person on and off the ice. He plays an aggressive brand of hockey and sticks up for his teammates. He has great experience in the ECHL with Atlanta, Quad City, South Carolina and Rapid City. Our fans will love the brand of hockey Anthony brings to the Mavs line-up. He is exactly what the Mavs need from leadership, toughness and quality of player and person."

In his ECHL career, Collins has played in 336 games, scoring 22 goals and compiling 35 assists for 57 points and 720 penalty minutes.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are available now by calling the Mavericks at 816-252-7825 or visiting kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.