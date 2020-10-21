Komets Re-Sign Brett McKenzie

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced Wednesday that forward Brett McKenzie has agreed to terms for the upcoming season.

McKenzie, 23, finished tenth in the ECHL in scoring with 60 points in his first season with the Komets. The Ottawa, Ontario native netted 23 goals and passed for 37 assists in his second pro season. McKenzie also logged one game with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL last season.

"Brett is really a big piece to our puzzle. He solidifies our offense up front," said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. "Finishing in the top ten in scoring is just scratching the surface of his potential. As a two-way player, he can do it all. Brett has an infectious personality in the locker room and really compliments the current roster."

Before coming to Fort Wayne, the 6'2 forward played 62 games with the Atlanta Gladiators putting up 45 points in his rookie season.

"This signing is vitally important for the Komets," said General Manager David Franke. "Brett McKenzie was the second leading scorer last season and he's a solid hard-working player with the skills and ability to be an elite player in the ECHL. He definitely has a lot of upside to his game and we'll benefit from that."

The Komets now have twenty-one players under contract for the upcoming season.

BACK TO PLAY: This week the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum announced approval for approximately 3800 seats to be available at Komet home games. At this time the Komets are hoping to start the season on January 15, 2021 as part of the second group of teams that will play hockey in the ECHL this season. The initial group will commence play starting December 11th.

"Decisions regarding return to play for the Komets for the 2020-2021 season will be made over the next six weeks. We are looking at ways to bring Komet hockey back in a safe manner for our fans, players and staff, that have some semblance of financial justification from a business perspective," said Komet President Michael Franke. The Komet organization is currently surveying over 3000 loyal season ticket holders about the upcoming season. "Right now, we don't know when the NHL or the AHL is planning on starting, if at all, so we are hoping that the coming weeks will bring better information to make a well-informed decision on the 69th season of Komet Hockey," Franke added.

