Grizzlies Lose 3-2 Overtime Heartbreaker

West Valley City, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads scored the game winner 1:26 into overtime as Willie Knierim redirected an Owen Headrick shot as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 in overtime in game 5 of the Mountain Division Semifinals series. Idaho leads the series 3 games to 2.

Utah scored first as Nolan Ritchie found the back of the net exactly 3 minutes into the contest. 27 seconds later Idaho's Justin Ducharme scored on a power play to tie the game. The score was tied 1-1 after 1 period.

Idaho's Ryan Dmowski took a 2-1 lead 9:19 into the second period. Utah tied it up on a Tarun Fizer power play goal on a one timer from the left circle 19:23 into the period. It stayed a 2-2 game throughout the rest of regulation. Knierim's goal in overtime was his second game winner of the series.

Utah goaltender Trent Miner saved 33 of 36 in the loss. Idaho's Adam Scheel stopped 29 of 31. Both teams went 1 for 3 on the power play. Idaho outshot Utah 36 to 31.

The road team has won each of the first five games of the series. Game 6 is on Monday night at 7:10 pm as Utah is looking to extend the season to a seventh and deciding game. For more information on the Grizzlies and the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff run call (801) 988-8000 or go to utahgrizzlies.com.

#1 Idaho Steelheads (58-11-3) vs. #4 Utah Grizzlies (35-33-4)

Game 1 - Utah 3 Idaho 0 - Trent Miner 43 save shutout. Jordan Martel had 1 goal and 1 assist. Dakota Raabe and Kyle Betts each scored a goal. Idaho outshot Utah 43 to 24. Utah was 0 for 2 on the power play and 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.

Game 2 - Utah 3 Idaho 2 - Trent Miner saved 29 of 31. Kyle Mayhew had 1 goal and 1 assist. Dylan Fitze and Tarun Fizer added goals. Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play and 4 for 4 on the penalty kill.

Game 3 - Idaho 3 Utah 2 (Overtime) - Idaho's Willie Knierim scored the game winner 26 seconds into overtime. Idaho outshot Utah 37 to 27. Idaho was 1 for 7 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 8. The Grizz scored 2 second period goals 28 seconds apart. Cameron Wright on the power play 8:16 in. Dylan Fitze scored from the left wing 8:44 in. Idaho got regulation goals from Wade Murphy and Colton Kehler.

Game 4 - Idaho 6 Utah 5 (Overtime) - Idaho's Ty Pelton-Byce scored the game winner 3:27 into overtime. AJ White had 2 goals and 1 assist to lead Idaho. The Steelheads got 1 goal and 1 assist performances from Jordan Kawaguchi and Wade Murphy. Byce had 2 goals. For Utah Cameron Wright had 1 goal & 3 assists and Kyle Betts had 1 goal & 2 assists. Keaton Jameson, Kyle Mayhew and Zach Tsekos added goals for Utah. Idaho outshot Utah 51 to 34. Utah was 2 for 4 on the power play and Idaho was 2 for 5.

Game 5 - Idaho 3 Utah 2 (Overtime) -

Game 6 - Monday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 7 - Tuesday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

3 stars

1. Willie Knierim (Idaho) - OT GWG.

2. Justin Ducharme (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Adam Scheel (Idaho) - 29 of 31 saves.

