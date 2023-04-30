ECHL Transactions - April 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 30, 2023:

Florida:

Add Andrew Fyten, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Drake Rymsha, F activated from reserve

Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Isaac Johnson, F activated from reserve

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve

