ECHL Transactions - April 30
April 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 30, 2023:
Florida:
Add Andrew Fyten, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Drake Rymsha, F activated from reserve
Delete Tristan Pelletier, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Isaac Johnson, F activated from reserve
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
