Cyclones Fall 3-2 in Fort Wayne, Will Host Game 6 Tuesday

April 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release









Cincinnati Cyclones goaltender Beck Warm prepares for a shot from the Fort Wayne Komets

(Cincinnati Cyclones) Cincinnati Cyclones goaltender Beck Warm prepares for a shot from the Fort Wayne Komets(Cincinnati Cyclones)

Fort Wayne, IN - A slow start was too much to overcome for Cincinnati in game five, as the Komets pulled out a 3-2 victory on home ice, extending this best-of-seven series.

The Cyclones are ahead 3-2 in a series that now shifts back to Cincinnati, where the 'Clones will have a second opportunity to eliminate Fort Wayne in the first round Tuesday, May 2.

Beck Warm survived an onslaught of Komets offense in the first period, turning aside all 17 shots faced. Fort Wayne limited the 'Clones to just six shots.

The Komets found a pair of second period goals, beginning with Sam Dove-McFalls on the power play. At the 4:51 mark, Dove-McFalls' shot from atop the left-wing circle trickled through Warm to get Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead that was doubled when Shawn Boudrias tucked home his first of the playoffs at the 10:23 mark.

Louie Caporusso got Cincinnati on the board 1:09 into the third period with a power play conversion; the Cyclones' fifth of the series. Jacob Graves turned the puck over at the line before exiting the zone, permitting Jalen Smereck to swipe it and pass down to Caporusso who was left alone for a one-timer on the right dot, beating Ryan Fanti through the five-hole to make it 2-1. Anthony Petruzzlli answered back with a power play goal of his own going in-between Warm's legs 8:27 into the third for the game-winning-goal. Lee Lapid managed to again bring it to a one-goal contest, scoring his first of the playoffs with 1:16 remaining. Jason Payne pulled Warm for an extra attacker and the 'Clones outshot the Komets by a 16-8 margin in the third, but were unable to find the equalizer as Fort Wayne extended its season with the win.

Game six comes Tuesday May 2 at 7:35 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center. Fans can enjoy $2 beers throughout the event!

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.