Growlers Advance in 3-0 Game 5 Win over Thunder

April 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers advanced to the North Division Final thanks to a 3-0 Game Five win over the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

Dryden McKay stopped all 20 shots he faced while Pavel Gogolev, Mikko Kokkonen and Todd Skirving provided the scoring in a 3-0 shutout victory.

Newfoundland now face Reading in a rematch of last year's North Division Final.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - P. Gogolev

2. NFL - D. McKay

3. NFL - T. Skirving

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.