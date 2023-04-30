Thunder Season Ends in 3-0 Game Five Loss

ST. JOHN'S - The Adirondack Thunder season came to an end in a 3-0 loss in Game Five of the North Division Semifinal to the Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday evening.

The Growlers scored three times in the first period to take a 3-0 lead. Pavel Gogolev opened the scoring just 2:07 into the game for the early lead with the lone assist going to Michael Joyaux. Mikko Kokkonen and Todd Skirving both scored to add to the lead. Kokkonen potted his first of the playoffs at 3:57 and Skiving's fourth of the series came at 8:30 of the first. The Growlers took that lead and a 11-3 shot advantage into the second.

That score held up for the final two periods in the loss. Jake Theut stopped 32 shots.

