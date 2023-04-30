Willie Knierim Scores 86 Seconds into Overtime Giving Idaho 3-2 Series Lead

April 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Idaho Steelheads collected their third straight overtime win this time by a final score of 3-2 over the Utah Grizzlies Saturday night in front of 4,769 fans at the Maverick Center. With a 3-2 series lead the Steelheads return to the Idaho Central Arena Monday night for Game Six.

Three minutes into the game Utah grabbed a 1-0 lead as Nolan Ritchie (1st) fired a shot from the top of the left circle after a faceoff win. 17 seconds later Idaho headed on the power-play and 10 seconds into the man advantage Justin Ducharme (1st) lasered a one-time shot from the right circle on a feed from Jordan Kawaguchi and Dawson Barteaux. Shots were 15-9 after the first period.

Ryan Dmowski (1st) gave Idaho their first lead of the night making it 2-1 at 9:19 of the second period with a shot from the right circle on a diagonal feed from Patrick Kudla. On a four on three man advantage Tarun Fizer (2nd) tied the game at 2-2 with just 37 seconds left in the frame. Shots were 10-6 Idaho in the frame.

The third period featured no goals as the Steelheads outshot the Grizzlies 15-9 but for the third straight time this week the game headed to overtime.

Just 1:26 into the overtime session Owen Headrick fired a shot from the right point that was redirected home at the top of the crease by Willie Knierim (2nd) handing Idaho the 3-2 overtime win.

Adam Scheel made 29 saves on 31 shots in the victory while Trent Minder turned aside 33 of the 36 shots he faced in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Willie Knierim (IDH)

2) Justin Ducharme (IDH)

3) Adam Scheel (IDH)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho and Utah both finished 1-for-3 on the power-play.

- Idaho outshot Utah 36-31.

- Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP), Jack Becker (DNP), Zach Walker (DNP), and Matt Register (INJ) did not play for Idaho.

- Justin Ducharme and Ryan Dmowski each tallied a goal and an assist.

- Owen Headrick, Patrick Kudla, Dawson Barteaux, and Jordan Kawaguchi each tallied an assist.

- Dmowski led all skaters with five shots on net.

REMAINING SCHEDULE

Game 6 - at Idaho Monday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 7 - at Idaho Tuesday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

