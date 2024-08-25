Grizzlies Keep Ports from Big Inning in 4-2 Loss

August 25, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - A three-run fourth inning proved to be the difference in game five between the Grizzlies and the Ports, giving Fresno a 4-2 win and a 3-2 lead in the series.

Stockton put a pair of rallies together in the fourth and fifth innings while trailing 4-0, loading the bases each time. And though they would get sac flies from Dereck Salom and Rodney Green Jr. to cut it to two, they were never able to truly cash in with a strikeout and a pop out ending the innings with two runners on.

Yunior Tur kept the Ports in the game with four shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Fresno opened the scoring with a solo home run by catcher Darius Perry out to right field in the second inning. It was just Perry's fourth home run of the season, but his third against Stockton this year.

The Grizzlies three-run rally in the third began with some small ball, as Caleb Hobson doubled inside the third-base line and was bunted over to third by Braylen Wimmer. A sac fly by Blake Wright put Fresno up 2-0, and they started a whole new two-out rally from there. Kevin Hidalgo singled up the middle and stole second, before advancing to third on a balk. Felix Tena doubled home Hidalgo, before Perry drove in another run for a 4-0 lead.

UP NEXT

The Ports will aim for a split of the series in Sunday's series finale which is scheduled for a 5:05 PM first pitch.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at [email protected].

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.