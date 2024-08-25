Quakes Drop Series to Storm

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm got out to a big lead, then held on for an 8-5 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

The loss leaves the Quakes two games back of the Storm, but just one out of a playoff spot with 13 to play, thanks to Visalia's loss on Saturday to Inland Empire.

Rancho starter Christian Zazueta (1-5) was solid over five innings, as he didn't allow an earned run. A throwing error with two outs allowed a pair of runs to score in the third though, as the Storm took a 2-0 lead.

In the sixth, Lake Elsinore exploded with five runs off reliever Joseilyn Gonzalez, with Jack Costello (5) and Oswaldo Linares (2) each smashing a two-run home run to help make it 7-0.

The Quakes couldn't do much against Storm starter Miguel Mendez (3-4), but they got two back in the sixth against Lake Elsinore reliever Yovannki Pascual, as Cameron Decker doubled home Eduardo Quintero, then scored on a wild pitch, making it 7-2.

Trailing 8-2 in the ninth, Rancho got three, but couldn't get the tying run out of the hole, as Lake Elsinore's Yerry Landinez earned his first save of the year.

The Quakes (29-24, 59-58) have now dropped seven of their last eight, but are one game out of the playoffs with 13 to play. On Sunday, the Quakes will send Sterling Patick (0-0) to the mound, as he'll take on Lake Elsinore's Johan Moreno (5-2) at 5pm.

