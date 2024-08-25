Double-Trouble for Fresno in 12-7 defeat to Stockton

August 25, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (24-30, 62-57) dropped the finale of their six-game series against the Stockton Ports (18-36, 44-74) 12-7 Sunday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies fell to 81-33 all-time versus the Ports with a 20-10 overall record this year. The 20 victories against Stockton are the second-most wins against an opponent in Grizzlies' single-season history. The Grizzlies went 26-4 against the Ports in 2022. With a San Jose Giants 9-8 loss to Modesto, Fresno still sits seven games back in the California League North Division second half standings with 12 contests left to play (six against one another).

The Grizzlies offense started the contest red-hot, as the first five batters in the Fresno lineup all reached base. Leadoff hitter Aidan Longwell smashed a triple to right-center field and scurried home after a wild pitch. Robert Calaz extended the Grizzlies' advantage when he roped a double down the third base line, netting Caleb Hobson and Braylen Wimmer. Felix Tena supplemented a single, scoring Blake Wright to round out the five-run first inning. The Grizzlies were held scoreless until the bottom of the seventh, when Longwell added to his line, depositing a pitch over the center-field wall. Fresno was able to push across one last run in the ninth on a Calaz single to center, plating Longwell.

The Ports, however, did not back down, answering with eight runs in four separate innings. In the top of the third, Darlyn Montero smacked a single to center, attaining Myles Naylor. Montero would sneak home during a rundown that resulted in the final out of the frame. A pair of doubles in the top of the fourth would even the contest. Nick Schwartz picked up two RBI on a drive to center and Naylor switched places with Schwartz to knot the game. Leary smoked a two-run homer to the manual scoreboard in the fifth to notch Stockton's third-straight multi-run inning. In the top of the seventh, Leary bonused his line with another double - Stockton's seventh of the game - plating Davis Diaz, extending the Ports' lead to 8-5. The onslaught continued in the top of the eighth, when Montero doubled home Nelson Beltran. The double was the eighth of the contest - a record for the Grizzlies pitching staff in 2024. Three batters later, Stockton third baseman Tommy White tattooed his first career tank to left-center field, logging Montero and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, bringing the Ports' total to 12 runs on the evening.

Fresno righty McCade Brown was unhittable in his two innings of work, with the only baserunner allowed coming on a leadoff throwing error. Brown punched out four in his near-perfect outing. Four Grizzlies relievers followed Brown with a tough performance. The quartet of arms were tagged for a combined 12 runs (nine earned) on 13 hits and two walks. Brady Hill (2-5) was pinned with the setback. Hunter Mann was the lone bright spot for the Fresno bullpen, striking out the side in his one frame of action. Overall, the Grizzlies struck out 15 batters, two shy of a season high.

Stockton starter Norge Vera did not get out of the first, permitting five runs and five hits. Derek Corro (4-2, win) tossed three and one-third shutout innings whiffing three. It was Corro's second victory this week. Tom Reisinger and Mark Adamiak wrapped up the final five frames, pooling together for seven strikeouts.

Fresno will enjoy an off day tomorrow before starting a six-game series Tuesday night against the Visalia Rawhide from Valley Strong Ballpark. Fans can grab their tickets for the six (6) remaining regular season home games now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (2-4, HR, 3B, RBI, 3 R, BB)

- DH Robert Calaz (3-5, 2B, 3 RBI, R)

- RHP McCade Brown (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- LF Cameron Leary (3-5, HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- LHP Derek Corro (3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

- 3B Tommy White (1-5, HR, 3 RBI, R)

On Deck:

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 6:30 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Visalia Rawhide

Fresno LHP Stu Flesland III (1-2, 3.88) vs. Visalia LHP Nate Savino (0-2, 10.80)

On That Fres-Note:

Braylen Wimmer was ejected in the bottom of the ninth, the first Grizzlies player to head to the showers early this season (other two by Manager Steve Soliz).

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.