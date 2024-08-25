Good Guys Split Series with San Jose

August 25, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







In a Cal League North Division matchup at John Thurman Field, the Modesto Nuts edged out the San Jose Giants 9-8 in a game that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very last moment. Despite a valiant effort by the Giants, who had the go ahead run at the plate in the 9th inning, the Nuts managed to pull off the win, securing themselves a series and a season split with the San Jose Giants

The Nuts initially seemed poised for victory as they built a commanding 8-4 lead through seven innings. Key contributions from players like DH Tai Peete and 3B Brandon Eike, who each drove in runs, kept the Nuts in front. Peete was particularly impressive, going 4-for-5 with a pair of RBIs, while Eike added a significant boost with a 3-for-3 performance and an RBI.

The Giants, however, were not to be outdone. After trailing by four runs, San Jose staged a dramatic comeback in the ninth inning. They scored three runs to get within a run, thanks in large part to clutch hits from players like DH Jonathan Hipwell and 2B Zander Darby. Darby, who had a notable game with three RBIs and his first professional hit, and Hipwell, with an RBI of his own, were instrumental in the Giants' rally.

RHP Jean Munoz (2-2, 10.71 ERA) pitched 1.1 innings and got the win for Modesto. San Jose starter LHP Jacob Bresnahan (0-3, 14.21 ERA) picked up the loss for San Jose.

Modesto will head south to start a 6-game series with the South Division leading Lake Elsinore Storm, while San Jose will head to host the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes next week at Excite Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.