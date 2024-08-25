Quakes Slip to Two Back After Loss

August 25, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm concluded a successful trip to LoanMart Field with an 8-3 win over the Quakes on Sunday evening, giving the first-place Storm five of six in the series.

Rancho, which has lost eight of nine overall, is still just two games out of a playoff spot, now with 12 games to go.

Quakes' starter Sterling Patick was excellent over four scoreless innings, allowing just two total baserunners.

The Quakes staked Patick to a 1-0 lead in the first, as a sac fly from Samuel Munoz made it 1-0.

That lead held until the sixth, when the Storm scored five off Rancho reliever Alex Makarewich (1-4) to take a 5-1 lead.

In the seventh, Rancho got to within two, as Eduardo Quintero singled home Wilman Diaz and a sac fly from Jose Meza made it 5-3.

The Storm put it away in the ninth though, as Colton Vincent capped a five-RBI day with a three-run two-out triple, making it 8-3.

Storm reliever Alejandro Lugo (6-1) was credited with the win in relief.

The Quakes (29-25, 59-59) are two games behind Visalia for the final playoff spot in the South Division Playoffs. On Tuesday, Rancho will travel to San Jose, taking on the Giants in game one of a six-game set at Excite Ballpark. Tuesday will see the Quakes send Luke Fox (0-0) to the hill against San Jose's Ubert Mejias (3-6), with game time set for 6:30pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field for their final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 3. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website to learn how to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

