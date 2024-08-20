Griffins Sign Carson Bantle to Two-Year Deal

August 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Left wing Carson Bantle with the University of Wisconsin

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Getty Images) Left wing Carson Bantle with the University of Wisconsin(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed left wing Carson Bantle to a two-year AHL contract.

Bantle was selected with the 142nd overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in 2020 and concluded his collegiate career last season at the University of Wisconsin, showing career-high numbers in games played (39), goals (14), points (19), penalty minutes (45), and plus-minus rating (+7). During his time as a Badger from 2021-24, the Onalaska, Wisconsin, native produced 49 points (31-18-49) in 101 games. The 22-year-old began his college career at Michigan Tech University and was dubbed the 2020-21 WCHA Preseason Player of the Year as a freshman. During the COVID-affected season, Bantle registered three points (2-1-3) and 22 penalty minutes in 19 appearances at Michigan Tech.

Prior to joining the college ranks, Bantle spent two seasons in the USHL with the Madison Capitals from 2018-20 and totaled a combined 69 points (30-39-69) and 86 penalty minutes in 111 outings. The 6-foot-5, 207-pound forward had his best USHL campaign in 2019-20 when he paced Madison with 49 points (20-29-49) in 49 games. Bantle served two seasons at Shattuck-St. Mary's from 2016-18, competing for its U14 and U16 AAA teams. At the U14 AAA level in 2016-17, Bantle amassed 42 points (19-23-42) in 56 games before he showed 28 points (12-16-28) in 52 games in 2017-18 at the U16 AAA division. Bantle has also competed at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2018 U17 Five Nations Tournament for Team USA.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season will go on sale to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets. Be sure to sign up to receive the Griffins Nation newsletters to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.