Firebirds Add Forward Damien Giroux

August 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds have announced that forward Damien Giroux has been signed for the 2024-25 season.

Giroux joins the Firebirds with 179 games of AHL experience under his belt, suiting up for the Iowa Wild and the Rochester Americans. The Sudbury, Ontario, Canada native has recorded 59 points (17 goals, 42 assists) over his time in the AHL and has also appeared in 17 games for the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen.

Prior to turning pro, Giroux served as the captain for the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League for two of his four seasons with the club. The 5-foot-10, 176-pounder notched 194 points (101 goals, 93 assists) in 249 games with the Spirit.

Giroux was featured on the AHL's website this past March, detailing his diagnosis of an atrial septal defect (ASD). Click HERE to read the article.

