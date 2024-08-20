Cassaro and Chouinard Join Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed defensemen Gianfranco Cassaro and Emile Chouinard to AHL contracts.

Chouinard, 21, is a 6-foot-5 right-handed shot from Quebec, QC who begins his professional career following four seasons competing in Major Juniors with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the QMJHL. Chouinard scored two goals with 12 assists for 14 points in 45 games played while also accumulating a +38 rating in the 2023-24 season.

But Chouinard's season was cut short prematurely on February 3 when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. He dramatically and courageously returned on April 2 after several radiation treatments and rejoined the team for Game 3 of the Drakkar's first-round playoff series. Chouinard helped the Drakkar win that series and then continued to play and inspire his teammates on an emotional run in which they advanced all the way to the QMJHL Finals.

Chouinard's powerful story earned him the Paul-Dumont Trophy which is presented to the top personality in the QMJHL. He received an invite to Flyers Development Camp in July where he continued to impress.

For his career, Chouinard played 200 career games for the Drakkar scoring 12-46-58 with 183 penalty minutes. Chouinard has signed with the Phantoms for two seasons to include 2024-25 as well as 2025-26.

"JoJo" Cassaro, 25, enters his professional rookie season from R.I.T. (Rochester Institute of Technology). The 5-11 native of Nobleton, ON is a lefty-shot. Cassaro cranked it up from the blueline in the 2023-24 season scoring 18 goals and 20 assists for 38 points in 40 games to lead all NCAA defensemen in goals while finishing fourth in points. He was named for a second consecutive season to the AHA First All-Star Team.

He was also named to the NCAA (East) Second All-American Team and was a Hobey Baker Award nominee. He scored 35 career goals at R.I.T. setting a new record for most goals by a defenseman in the D1-era of the school.

Cassaro's five-year NCAA career included three seasons with R.I.T. and two years at UMass-Amherst totaling 157 games where he scored 36-45-81. Cassaro had previously played two seasons for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL. He is joining on a one-year contract for the 2024-25 season.

The NHL Rookie Series, presented by Zoom Drain, returns for a third consecutive season as the arch-rival Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers clash once again at PPL Center. This incredible weekend to kickoff the hockey season provides area fans the possible opportunity to see exciting prospects Matvei Michkov, Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey over two exciting games.

Tickets are available now at PPLCenter.com for the possible first chance to enjoy some of these terrific young talents for the games on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14.

