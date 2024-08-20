Harris Agrees to One-Year AHL Deal

August 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed forward Brendan Harris to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Harris, 28, comes to Rochester after topping all Jacksonville Icemen in assists (45) and points (66), both of which were career-highs, to go along with 21 goals. Harris established a franchise record in points in 66 games with the Icemen during the regular season. Additionally, he appeared in three contests with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) and had one postseason appearance with Jacksonville.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward has totaled 153 points (50+103) in 186 games at the ECHL level between Jacksonville and Wheeling while also appearing in three AHL contests since the start of 2022.

The Henderson, Nevada, native completed a four-year career at Bemidji State University from 2017-21, notching 17 goals and 39 assists for 56 points in 104 games.

Harris also spent two seasons with the Wenatchee Wild (BCHL), recording 37 goals and 117 assists for 154 points in 114 games from 2015-17. He tallied 22 points (6+16) in 20 playoff appearances. He was named to the 2016-17 BCHL First All-Star Team while also earning the Bob Fenton, Brett Hull, and Vern Dye Trophies as the BCHL's most sportsmanlike player, top scorer, and league MVP, respectively.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.