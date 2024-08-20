Thunderbirds Announce Staff Promotions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - With Opening Night less than two months away, the Springfield Thunderbirds proudly announced that six veteran front office staff members will take on promotions to their roles for the 2024-25 season.

Last season, the team achieved multiple franchise milestones, including all-time Springfield hockey records in average attendance per game (6,321), sellout games (20), season ticket members, and group sales revenue. The team ended the 2023-24 season by posting an incredible 14 consecutive sellouts.

Jessica Hansen has been promoted to Senior Director of Finance and Human Resources. Hansen, an alumna of Western New England University and a native of Feeding Hills, Mass., has been on the Thunderbirds staff since 2017. In addition to her finance and HR responsibilities, she has been integral in growing the team's in-game charitable presence through 50/50, jersey raffle, and Chuck-a-Puck sales. She has also served a supervisory role in the club's charitable foundation matters and merchandise.

Drew Supernor has been promoted to Senior Manager of Brand Development & Merchandise. A Springfield native and Springfield College alumnus, Supernor has grown the Thunderbirds' merchandise revenues each season since the club's inception in 2016 through many unique product lines, such as the team's various specialty night rebrands throughout the year. In 2023-24, the team generated six times greater revenue in merchandise when compared to the final season of the Springfield Falcons in 2015-16. In recognition of his customer service and dedication, Supernor was honored with a 2024 Howdy Award for hospitality excellence this past May.

Lauren Blanchard has been promoted to Senior Account Executive, Groups and Experiences. An Agawam, Mass. native, Blanchard joined the Thunderbirds in 2021 and has set multiple team records for group tickets, including the most sold for a single game. Thanks to Blanchard's efforts and the entirety of the ticket sales department, the Thunderbirds' group sales revenue has grown 77% over the last six years. The department spearheaded the franchise to the 2021-22 President's Award for AHL Team of the Year. Blanchard was also nominated for a 2024 Howdy Award for hospitality excellence.

Shae Koharski has been promoted to Manager of Social Media & Digital Marketing. A Russell, Mass. native, Koharski has been with the Thunderbirds since 2021. She has exponentially grown Thunderbirds' social media accounts, as the club has eclipsed 80,000 followers across X, Facebook, and Instagram. Her acumen for social media trends has allowed the Thunderbirds' social media to not only provide fun content for fans, but grow the brand in the marketplace while evolving to current trends.

Lucas Armstrong has been promoted to Art Director. An East Amherst, N.Y. native, Armstrong has been instrumental in creating and implementing the Thunderbirds' graphic design as a "keeper of the brand" since joining the organization in 2019. An industry veteran with over 20 years of experience across professional sports and nationally acclaimed brands, Armstrong's work alongside his creative colleagues was recognized with the AHL's Marketing Campaign of the Year award in 2022 for the club's "We Are 413" tagline.

Steve Brousseau has been promoted to Account Executive, Membership Sales & Service. A Springfield College alumnus and a native of Freeport, Maine, Brousseau joined the team full-time in 2021 after interning for the organization previously. An exemplary builder of relationships with his ticket members, Brousseau will specialize in servicing the Thunderbirds' season ticket members throughout the 2024-25 season as the organization looks to break its season ticket holder record for a ninth consecutive season.

