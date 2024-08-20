Checkers Announce 2024-25 Promo Schedule

August 20, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The 2024-25 promo schedule is officially here! The new slate features a variety of the classics you love and exciting new additions, so let's run through some of the highlights.

THROWING A PARTY

The Coliseum turns 70 years old this season, so we're having a week-long throwback party to celebrate! The festivities kick off with $1 throwback tickets (Jan. 14, presented by CEENTA) followed by a chance to throw back $1 beers (Jan. 15, presented by Bud Light). Then we'll cap things off by donning throwback sweaters (Jan. 18, presented by Novant Health) that pay homage to the earliest days of hockey in the Queen City!

NEW FITS

Those won't be the only specialty jerseys worn this season, though. For What If? Night (Feb. 22, presented by The Independence Fund) we'll embrace an alternate history where the Albany River Rats weren't rebranded before moving to the Queen City. Then there's Neon Night (Dec. 21), where we'll be cranking up the brightness on our sweaters!

OLD AND NEW

It wouldn't be a Checkers promo schedule if we didn't play the hits, so of course we're bringing back the mainstays - like Opening Weekend (Oct. 18 & 19, presented by Novant Health), Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 10), Teddy Bear Toss (Nov. 30, presented by Novant Health), Hockey Is For Everyone (Feb. 16), Stick It To Cancer (Feb. 23, presented by Hendrick Acura) and Pooch Party (March 29, presented by Tuffy's), among others.

We have some new ideas that we're excited to roll out as well - from celebrating Hispanic Heritage Night (Oct. 25) to hitting the beach for Margaritaville Night (March 30, presented by World Travel Mates) to breaking out our finest blue button-ups for Bankers Night (Jan. 31, presented by First National Bank).

And then there's the triumphant return of NASCAR Night. Kevin Harvick and Regan Smith are part owners now, of course we had to bring it back!

SAVING MONEY

Sprinkled throughout the season are plenty of opportunities to come check out a Checkers game without breaking the bank! Fans can bring out the whole crew for Family Nights (save $10 per ticket when buying four or more), take a study break with College Nights (discounted tickets with valid college email address) or enjoy some midweek dollar beers (every Winning Wednesday).

MORE TO COME

That only scratches the surface of this year's promo schedule, which can be found here. All individual tickets (except for 1/14) will go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. After that stay tuned for special ticket packages, exclusive merch, giveaways and maybe even a couple late additions!

