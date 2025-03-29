Greenville Triumph SC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC records largest win in club history, hands Greenville Triumph SC largest shutout loss in club history with 4-0 thrashing at Paladin Stadium, as veterans Luis Gil, Anuar Peláez bag braces in big win.

