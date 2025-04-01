Greensboro Swarm vs. Indiana Mad Ants - Game Highlights
April 1, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm YouTube Video
Check out the Greensboro Swarm Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from April 1, 2025
- Mac McClung Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Osceola Magic
- Jackson Drops 34 Points as Mad Ants Take Down Swarm - Indiana Mad Ants
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Swarm Stories
- Greensboro Swarm to Open NBA G League Playoffs on the Road, Set to Host Watch Party at Steel Hands Brewing
- Greensboro Swarm Clinch Spot in 2025 NBA G League Playoffs, Locking in First Playoff Berth in Franchise History
- Greensboro Swarm Secure Victory against the Motor City Cruise
- Greensboro Swarm Drop Weekend Series to Maine Celtics
- Greensboro Swarm Fall Short to the Maine Celtics