Green Dazzles As Stormers Down Ducks

July 27, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Max Green's development as an ace took another step forward Saturday evening.

The left-hander, who had not made a non-rehab start since high school, fired seven strong innings in a 6-1 victory over the Long Island Ducks at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, keeping Lancaster a game ahead of the York Revolution in the North's second half race.

Green (9-4) gave up only three hits and did not walk a batter. The only blemish on his record was a homer by Ryan McBroom which came on his first pitch of the fifth inning. He faced only three batters over the minimum and struck out five.

The former Detroit farmhand is 9-1 as a starter, and the Stormers are 11-1 with him taking the hill since joining the rotation.

Stephen Woods, Jr. (5-5) matched Green for the first four innings. Woods found trouble for the first time when he walked Gaige Howard and Shawon Dunston, Jr. back-to-back to start the fifth. Chad Sedio grounded out, advancing the runners. Woods uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Howard to scoot home with the game's first run. Dunston had to wait for a two-out, two-run homer by Trace Loehr.

Sedio added a homer to lead off the seventh for a 4-1 advantage.

There was a scare in the bottom of the eighth inning. Tyler Osik greeted Phil Diehl with a leadoff single past the outstretched glove of shortstop Isan Diaz. Diehl walked Zach Racusin after a lengthy battle, and Kole Kaler drilled a deep foul ball down the left field line. Kaler would eventually fly to left, and Diehl closed the inning with a force out and a strikeout.

Chris Proctor added a sac fly in the ninth, and Loehr followed with his third RBI of the night on a single to center as the Stormers pulled away in the ninth.

Noah Bremer (8-4) will take the hill for the Stormers on Sunday at 5:05. He will be opposed by lefty Jimmy Robbins (6-3). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball at 5:00.

NOTES: Green completed the seventh inning for the first time...He threw 104 pitches...The home runs by Loehr and Sedio were the first for each outside of Clipper Magazine Stadium in 2024...Gaige Howard had his 27th multi-hit game of the season...He is hitting .500 (21-42) over his last 11 games and .396 in his last 40.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.