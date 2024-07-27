Ducks Stymied by Green, as Stormers Even Series

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 6-1 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Both teams exchanged zeroes until the fifth inning when Lancaster plated three runs on a wild pitch by Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. that scored Gaige Howard and a two-run home run to right-center field by Trace Loehr. Ryan McBroom responded in the bottom of the inning with a first pitch solo homer to left-center off Stormers starter Max Green, closing the gap to 3-1.

Chad Sedio's leadoff home run to right-center field in the seventh extended the Stormers advantage over the Ducks to three. Chris Proctor's sac fly to center and Loehr's RBI single up the middle in the ninth rounded out the scoring.

Green (9-4) earned the win, tossing seven innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits while striking out five. Woods Jr. (5-5) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs on four hits and two walks in six innings while striking out a season-high-tying nine.

McBroom led the Ducks offense with a pair of hits, an RBI and a run.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their three-game series on Sunday evening. Game time is slated for 5:05 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 4:05 (3:50 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Rally Towels, courtesy of News 12 Long Island. It's also a Sunday Family Funday, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Prior to the game, fans are invited to have a catch on the field from 4:10 to 4:30. Following the game, fans are welcome back down to the field to take part in Kids Run the Bases. Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (6-3, 5.32) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers righty Noah Bremer (8-4, 3.94).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

