Revs Run Boxcars off Tracks in First Trip to Hagerstown

July 27, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Hagerstown, Md.): The York Revolution trounced the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 15-5 in their first ever visit to Meritus Park on Friday evening.

York quickly grabbed a first inning lead as Zander Wiel pounded a two-out, two-run double to the gap in left center as the Revs took advantage of a pair of walks from Cars starter Gunnar Groen (0-4). That included a leadoff walk from Rudy Martin Jr who stole second for his 56th steal of the year, setting a new franchise record for a single season in just his 70th game played.

Revs starter Zach Neff maintained the 2-0 lead through three innings as he held the Boxcars scoreless early on.

York ripped off nine runs in the fourth for their biggest inning of the season to date, extending the lead to 11-0. Jacob Rhinesmith took a leadoff walk and scored all the way from first on Michael Berglund's double down the right field line for the first run of the inning. After Alfredo Reyes walked, Alexis Pantoja singled up the middle to drive in another run. Martin Jr walked to load the bases prompting the exit of Groen in favor reliever Edgar Rodriguez. Matt McDermott's bouncer to third resulted in a two-run throwing error, and Donovan Casey picked up his league-leading 89th RBI, already tied for eighth most in a season in Revs history, on an infield single that was smashed toward the middle. David Washington added an RBI single to right, while Berglund was later hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Reyes greeted reliever Rafael Kelly with a two-run single to center to cap the huge outburst.

After waiting through the long top half, Neff wasn't as sharp in the bottom of the fourth allowing three runs. Dariel Gomez' RBI single got Hagerstown on the board while Eury Perez added a sac fly and Joe Campagna singled home a run to make it 11-3.

Tempers flared in the fifth as the Revs tacked on three runs. McDermott was hit by a pitch to start the inning and stole both his 40th and 41st bags of the season. Seemingly taking exception to the aggressive baserunning despite it only being the fifth inning and the game still within reach, Kelly drilled Washington with a pitch to put runners at the corners. Words were exchanged later in the inning as both sides were issued warnings, and York kicked down the door as McDermott scored on an error and Berglund and Reyes added RBI singles to go up 14-3.

Hagerstown scored on a Gomez single in the fifth and again on an Andrew Moritz infield knock in the sixth but the massive lead was never in doubt.

Berglund capped the big night for the Revs offense, blasting a solo bomb to right in the top of the eighth to close the scoring. The Revs catcher went 3-for-4 with four RBI and came within a triple of the cycle while reaching base four times.

Reyes had almost as big of a night, going 3-for-4 with three RBI and also reaching four times.

Neff (6-4) picked up the win, frontrunning with the big lead as he came within Moritz' infield single of finishing six innings.

Tom Sutera retired all seven batters faced in relief with four strikeouts. It was his fifth straight scoreless outing, spanning 10.2 innings over which he has allowed a total of just two hits.

Nelvin Correa returned to the mound from an ankle injury for the first time since July 10, retiring the side in order in the ninth to close it out.

York improves to 55-26, one game behind Gastonia for the league's best record and a franchise record 29 games over .500 (previous high was 22 games over to end the 2011 season), while having won 12 of the last 15 games. The Revs improve to 28-12 on the road, winners of eight of their last nine away from home. They also improve to 8-3 against the Boxcars having won four straight and six of the last seven meetings overall.

Revs righty Michael Horrell faces Parker Markel on Saturday at 6 p.m. as York aims for another series win. Fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 5:40 p.m.

