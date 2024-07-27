Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Take Down High Point Rockers

WALDORF, MD - The High Point Rockers fell in a one-sided contest on Saturday night in Southern Maryland by a final of 13-3.

The Blue Crabs opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Anthony Brocato reached first on an error by Connor Owings that allowed a run to score and make it a 1-0 game. Later in the inning, Miles Williams singled home a second run to stretch the lead to 2-0 Southern Maryland.

In the fourth, High Point got on the board thanks to a Trey Martin RBI single that brought in Gilberto Jimenez, cutting the deficit to 2-1. In the bottom of the inning, the Blue Crabs quickly responded with a two-run homer by Aaron Hill that gave the home team a 4-1 lead.

The Rockers manufactured a run in the top of the fifth after a leadoff triple from Aidan Brewer, when DJ Burt grounded out to second to bring in the run and slice the Blue Crabs lead to 4-2. One inning later, Ben Aklinski smacked his 18th homer of the season to bring High Point to within a run at 4-3.

That was as close as the Rockers got, however, as Southern Maryland went on to score nine unanswered runs. An RBI base hit from Josh Broughton pushed the score to 5-3 Blue Crabs after six frames.

In the seventh, Jomar Reyes doubled to score Brocato, which was later followed by a three-run homer down the right field line off the bat of Ian Yetsko, to push the Blue Crabs lead to 9-3.

The following inning, Southern Maryland loaded the bases with two outs in the frame. Reyes ripped a double but was tagged out trying to stretch a double into a triple. On the very next pitch, Williams smashed a line drive homer to make it a double-digit lead at 13-3, which went final.

The Rockers still maintain a two-game lead in the South division over both Charleston and Gastonia, while also holding a four-game lead in the Wild Card over Lancaster. The series finale in Southern Maryland is penciled for a 2:05 first pitch on Sunday.

