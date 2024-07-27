Legends' Comeback Falls Short, Fall 10-5 to FerryHawks

July 27, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

In an big showdown on Saturday evening, the Staten Island FerryHawks outpaced the Lexington Legends with a 0-5 victory at Legends Field. Despite a late-game push, the Legends couldn't overcome a torrent of runs and a relentless offense from Staten Island.

The FerryHawks, fueled by a powerful lineup, dominated early, leading by 7 after 2 innings. Staten Island began with a five-run second inning, powered by a two-run blast from third baseman Pablo Sandoval and a single from first baseman Luis Castro that drove in an additional run.

FerryHawks right fielder Kolby Johnson led the charge, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Sandoval, the former World Series MVP, who has been a consistent force for Staten Island, continued his hot streak, contributing two hits, including his seventh home run of the season, and driving in three runs. Castro also starred with a homer and three RBIs, further highlighting the offensive depth of the FerryHawks.

On the mound, Staten Island's Noe Toribio earned the win, pitching five solid innings and allowing just two runs on three hits. Toribio's performance was bolstered by a strong bullpen effort from Bryan Warzek, who pitched two scoreless innings, and Brian McKenna, who closed the game with a perfect 1.1 innings of work.

Despite the impressive display from Staten Island, the Legends fought back valiantly. Designated hitter Chris Monroe and right fielder Pedro Gonzalez each contributed with key hits and RBIs. Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Monroe's single drove in a run in the eighth inning as the Legends attempted a late rally. However, Lexington's efforts fell short as Staten Island's pitching staff managed to stifle their attack.

Lexington's starting pitcher, Jesse Remington, struggled from the outset, surrendering seven runs in just 1.2 innings of work. The FerryHawks hot start forced Remington from the mound early, and despite a strong showing from the bullpen, including scoreless innings from Alex MacKinnon and Victor Capellan, the damage was already done.

The Legends defensive woes also contributed to their downfall, with a key error by second baseman Matt Bottcher and a few missed opportunities to convert critical plays into outs.

The Legends will look to close out a series win tomorrow, July 28th at 2 P.M. on Family Fun Sunday. The Legends move to 6-13 in the second half 1 game ahead of Staten Island in the league standings.

