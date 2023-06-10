Grasshoppers Fall to the Blue Claws 8-4 Saturday Evening

June 10, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 8-4 on Saturday, June 10. The Blue Rocks improved to 26-29 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 30-24. Wilmington outhit Greensboro 9-6 as both teams had one mishap.

Leading at the mound for the Grasshoppers was Will Matthiessen going 2-3 with a home run and one run scored. Tsung-Che Cheng recorded a double while Maikol Escotto, Tres Gonzalez, and Eli Wilson each tallied a single.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Po-Yu Chen as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up five hits, three earned runs, and two free bases on five innings of work. Chen took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 2-4 on the season.

Kyle Luckham recorded the win for the Blue Rocks for his first of the season.

The Grasshoppers finish up their home series tomorrow Sunday, June 11, at 2:00 pm. Come out to First National Bank Field for the Hoppers game and Family Funday Sunday. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

