Hampton, Pen Author Shutout Win over Jersey Shore

June 10, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Lakewood, N.J. - Another strong start by Chase Hampton and early offense helped the Hudson Valley Renegades post a dominant 4-0 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Hudson Valley struck for two runs off Jordan Fowler in the top of the first. Spencer Jones led off with a double down the right field line and advanced to third on a Josh Breaux single. Anthony Garcia grounded out to third to score Jones, and Antonio Gomez followed with an RBI double to plate Breaux and give the Renegades a 2-0 lead.

That was all the run support that Hampton (2-1) needed on his night. The right-hander was once again dominant, allowing just one hit and striking out eight across 5.2 shutout innings. He allowed only two baserunners on the night - a walk to Nick Ward leading off the first, and a leadoff single to Casey Martin in the fifth. In between, Hampton retired 12 consecutive BlueClaws batters.

Luis Velasquez was strong in his High-A debut, tossing 1.1 shutout innings in back of Hampton. Josh Maciejewski and Mason Vinyard combined to finish off the final two innings of the shutout win.

The Renegades tacked on an insurance run in the eighth on back-to-back doubles by Gomez and Spencer Henson off Tommy McCollum, and another in the ninth against Orion Kerkering when Marcos Cabrera tripled and scored on a Luis Santos single to run the lead to 4-0.

In the bottom of the ninth, the first two BlueClaws reached against Vinyard to bring the tying run into the on-deck circle, but he settled down to strand the runners on and seal the win.

With the win and a loss by the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Saturday, the Renegades have moved back into sole possession of first place in the SAL North with 10 games remaining in the first half.

Hudson Valley completes its series with Jersey Shore on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. The Renegades send RHP Drew Thorpe (4-1, 3.31) to the bump, while the BlueClaws have not announced a starter.

Renegades Record: 32-24

