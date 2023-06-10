HVR Game Notes - June 10, 2023

June 10, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (31-24) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (29-25)

RHP Chase Hampton (1-1, 3.05 ERA) vs. LHP Jordan Fowler (3-1, 3.00 ERA)

| Game 56 | Road Game 29 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | June 10, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

GREETINGS...FROM LAKEWOOD, NJ:The Hudson Valley Renegades pay their first visit to the Garden State this season to take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Last season, the Renegades made three trips to ShoreTown Ballpark, winning two out of the three including a six-game sweep in July. One of the wins in that series including a team record 11 stolen bases on July 6th.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hudson Valley Renegades used a five-run top of the tenth to defeat the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 8-4 in 10 innings on Friday night. Ben Cowles hit the go-ahead RBI single in the 10th to begin the five-run inning. Juan Carela punched out in 5.2 innings while the bullpen allowed just two hits the rest of the way. Anthony Garcia and Grant Richardson led the offense with three hits while Eduardo Torrealba tallied three RBIs in the victory.

ACCOLADES FOR DREW:On Tuesday, RHP Drew Thorpe was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for May 29 - June 4. In his lone start on Sunday, the New York Yankees' No. 6 prospect tossed a career-high 8.0 shutout frames while walking just two and allowing one hit. He became just the first Renegades pitcher to throw 8.0 shutout innings in a game since 2008. Thorpe also becomes the third Renegade to win a weekly award this season, joining RHP Juan Carela and OF Aaron Palensky.

THE 10 K CLUB: RHP Juan Carela racked up his second 10-strikeout game of the season on Friday night. The feat has been performed six times this year with Chase Hampton collecting three 10 K games and Drew Thorpe holding the other. The single-game high this season in the South Atlantic League is 12 strikeouts. In 2022, the Renegades had only three double-digit strikeout performances by a single pitcher, both T.J. Sikkema in his final two games with the club before he was traded to Kansas City in the Andrew Benintendi trade.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER:Hudson Valley's bullpen has been nails during the last 10 games. Renegades relievers combined for a 0.56 ERA (32.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R/2 ER, 12 BB, 39 K). Between last Wednesday's and Friday night's games, the bullpen retired 20 consecutive batters at one point. Over the last 24.1 innings, the bullpen has allowed just seven walks and seven hits. The seven hits allowed during this span are the fewest in all of MiLB with the Syracuse Mets (NYM, AAA) in second with 20 even though the 'Gades pen has pitched in 3.1 more innings.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY EITHER:The last turn through the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. Since last Wednesday against Aberdeen, Renegades starters have a 1.72 ERA (52.1 IP, 25 H, 16 R, 10 ER, 25 BB, 63 K), the second-best in Minor League Baseball in that span. Only the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (MIA, AAA) have gotten more innings from their starters since last Wednesday. The Great Lakes Loons (LAD, A+) have the best starters ERA in that span at 1.11 but in 20.0 less innings.

THE ANTHONY GARCIA EFFECT:Since his return to the lineup on Saturday, the Renegades are 4-0 with Anthony Garcia in the starting nine. In his first four games back, Garcia is 8-for-16 with a 3B, HR, 3 RBIs, three walks and six runs.

REHAB-PALOOZA:Last Tuesday, LHP Josh Maciejewski commenced a Minor League rehab assignment with the Renegades, becoming the second Minor League rehabber on the team, joining C Josh Breaux, who began his rehab on Saturday, May 27. This is the first time in the Yankees Era (2021-Present) that the Renegades have had two rehabbers on the team at the same time.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES:The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 23 of the team's 55 games (41.8%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 13-10 (.565) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played seven games decided by 11-or-more runs, and has a 4-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played 14 one-run games, and are 4-10 (.286).

DOUBLE OR NOTHING: Spencer Jones collected his 17th double of the season on Sunday versus Aberdeen. Jones is 2nd in the South Atlantic League only trailing Wilfred Veras (WS) who has amounted 21 total. The 17 doubles are good for third in High-A and are the most among all NYY Minor Leaguers.

DON'T RUN ON ME:Renegades catcher Antonio Gómez caught Jackson Holliday stealing last Tuesday to bring his total runners thrown out to 18 in 31 games behind home plate this year.

- He owns the highest mark in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and good for t-6th in MiLB.

- Gómez has thrown out 27.2% of would-be basestealers this year. The SAL average is around 21%.

- Nick Clarno (AUG -- A, ATL) leads MiLB with 31 CS while Gómez is t-6th.

- In the month of May, Gómez caught 34.1% of attempted runners (14-for-41).

- After catching just four opponents in April, the 'Gades backstop has improved his CS% by nearly 18% month over month.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With two hits on Friday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 116 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. With his performance on Friday, he surpassed Jacson McGowan and Luis Mateo. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

PUTTING THEM ON THE HARD WAY:After plunking another batter on Friday, the Renegades have hit 46 batters with pitches this season, the most of any team in the South Atlantic League and t-11th-most in MiLB. Incredibly the Modesto Nuts (SEA, A) have hit 69 batters this season in 55 games.

RIBEYES GALORE: In addition to setting a new career-high with 5 RBIs on Tuesday at Jersey Shore, Marcos Cabrera also picked up the fourth game by a Renegades batter this season with 5+ RBIs. Joining him were Spencer Jones and Spencer Henson, who both had 5 RBIs on April 11 vs Aberdeen, and Aaron Palensky, who collected 7 RBIs on April 26 at Greenville.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.