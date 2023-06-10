Fowler Sharp, But Claws Blanked 4-0 on Saturday to Hudson Valley

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Chase Hampton struck out eight over 5.2 scoreless innings as Hudson Valley topped the BlueClaws 4-0on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Renegades (32-24) have won two straight since the BlueClaws (29-26) swept a double-header on Thursday and now lead the Claws by 2.5 games with 10 to play in the first half.

Hudson Valley scored twice in the first inning off Jordan Fowler to take an early lead. Spencer Jones doubled to lead off the game and scored on a groundout from Anthony Garcia. Antonio Gomez followed with an RBI double to bring home Josh Breaux to push the lead to 2-0.

Fowler went exactly five innings for the eighth time in 10 starts, allowing two runs on five hits with our strikeouts and one walk.

Hudson Valley added a run off Tommy McCollum in the 8th on an RBI double from Spencer Henson. Luis Santos singled home a run off Orion Kerkering in the top of the 9th for a 4-0 lead.

Hudson Valley starter Chase Hampton (2-1) earned the win, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings and striking out eight.

Casey Martin had two of the three BlueClaws hits in the game, giving him 13 multi-hit games n the season. The BlueClaws were shut out for the third time this year.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm.

